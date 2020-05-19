Obituary

BRINCAT. On May 17, EDGAR, affectionately known as Taffy, sadly bid farewell to us, to sail away to a peaceful and happier destination, after a long battle with his cardiac condition. He will be sorely missed by his family, especially his daughter Sara and her husband Jody and his grandson Gigi. As well as his siblings, their families and his numerous friends. Taffy…. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. A zoom Mass will be celebrated by his nephew Fr Robert Galea, on Sunday, May 24, at 10am. Anyone interested in joining, can contact the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Tanja, his daughters Mateja and Reuben Farrugia, Valentina and Michael Camilleri, and his grandchildren Max, Alex, Gina and Stella. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DISTEFANO – FRANK. Trea-sured memories of a dearly loved father and grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ivan, Claude and Nicolette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CONNIE. Fondly remembered by her family on the first anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

HYZLER – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear sister-in-law, aunt and grand-aunt, being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Vera, her nephews George, Karl and Mario, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MESSINA FERRANTE – EDWARD JOHN. Lovingly remembered on his 38th anniversary by his surviving children Josephine and Mario Padovani, Monica and Frank Salt, their families and those of his deceased children Maria and Herbert.

SELVAGI. Treasured memories of our beloved JOAN on the 11th anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Christopher, Lucienne, Maryanne, Edward, Lara and Andrew.

SELVAGI. In sweet and loving memory of my dearly beloved sister JOAN on the 11th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and deeply missed by David and Charmaine.

SELVAGI. Cherished memories of our joyful and affectionate auntie JOAN, today being the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews Christopher and Adrian and her niece Felicity.

SELVAGI. Remembering our dearest JOAN, today being the 11th anniversary of her passing to Eternal Life. Fondly remembered by Raphael, Joanna and Michael, Paula and John Paul, grandsons Matthew, Oliver, Nick, Alex and Ben, relatives and friends. May she rest Eternally in the Lord’s peace.

