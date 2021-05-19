In Memoriam

CASSAR – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Tanja, his daughters Mateja and Reuben Farrugia, Valentina and Michael Camilleri, and his grand-children Max, Alex, Gina and Stella. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DISTEFANO – FRANK. Trea-sured memories of a dearly loved father and grandfather, today the 15th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CONNIE. Fondly remembered by her family on the second anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SELVAGI – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved sister-in-law and aunt on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. No longer by our side but forever in our hearts. Maryanne, Christopher and Lucienne, Edward, Lara and Andrew.

SELVAGI. In sweet and loving memory of my dearly beloved sister JOAN on the 12th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and deeply missed by David and Charmaine.

SELVAGI. Cherished memories of our joyful and affectionate aunty JOAN, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews Christopher and Adrian and her niece Felicity.

SELVAGI. Treasured happy memories of our dearest JOAN, forever alive in our hearts, today the 12th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Raphael, Paula and John Paul, Joanna and Michael, Ben, Alex, Nick, Oliver and Matthew.

