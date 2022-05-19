Obituary

MUSCAT. On May 17, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, GEORGE, aged 71, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his terrible loss his wife Victoria née Cassar, his children Veronique and James, and his adored granddaughters Sophie and Lyla. He also leaves to mourn his loss Matthew Caruana, Adam Lancsak, his brothers and sisters Liliana and Tonio Spiteri, Josette and Joe Cassar, Noel Beck widower of Miriam, Aldo and Louise, Patrick and Paula, Therese and George Storace, Lucienne and Michael Attard, Nadia and John Sammut, and Claire Kurz and Martin Calleja, his in-laws Maria Anna Cassar, Lolly and Gladys Cassar, Michael and Rosalyn Cassar, and Tanja widow of Joseph Cassar, his many loving nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 20, at 8.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – JOSEPH, treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Tanja, his daughters Mateja and Reuben Farrugia, Valentina and Michael Camilleri, and his grandchildren Max, Alex, Gina and Stella. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DISTEFANO – FRANK. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly loved father and grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and their families. May he rest in peace.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CONNIE. Fondly remembered by her family on the third anniversary of her passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GREGORY – MAURICE. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 49th anniversary of his death at the age of 56. May he rest in the peace of the Lord’s green pastures and may he watch over us in our journey on earth. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children Walter and Joanna, Cecilia and Godfrey, Francis and Nana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SELVAGI. In sweet and loving memory of my dearly beloved sister JOAN on the 13th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and deeply missed by David and Charmaine.

SELVAGI. Cherished memories of our joyful and affectionate aunty JOAN, today being the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her nephews Christopher and Adrian and her niece Felicity.

SELVAGI. Treasured memories of our dearest JOAN, today the 13th anniversary of her passing into Eternal Life. Lovingly remembered by Raphael, Paula, John Paul, Joanna, Michael, Ben, Oliver, Alex, Mathew, Nick and all those who’s heart she touched during her short but beautiful life. Rest in peace.

