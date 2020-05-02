In Memoriam

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX. In ever loving memory, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Treasured always in our hearts. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of dear MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on the ninth anniversary of her death. Always on our mind, forever in our heart. May she rest in peace. Carmel, Patricia and Mary.

SERRACINO. Treasured memo-ries of our beloved ERIC every day and especially today, the fourth anniversary of

his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mireille and their son Paul, his mother Carmen, his brother Karl and his family, his parents-in-law and other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Albert, Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Michael and Greta, Ana and their families.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. In loving memory of a very dear sister and aunt on the first anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Louise, Denis, Joanna and Robert. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.