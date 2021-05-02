Obituary

VELLA. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMNU, from Wardija, St Paul’s Bay, aged 77, passed away peacefully by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Giovanna, his children Luke and his wife Jacqueline, Joseph, Rosanne and her husband Roland Sollars, his grandchildren Jeremy, Steven and Sarah, Carmen widow of his brother Joe, his wife’s siblings and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Monday, May 3 at 2.15pm, for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. The family would like to thank the staff of the Cardiac Medical Ward and the Heart Failure Unit of Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Remembering our infinitely special son and brother-in-law. Thank you for all the joys and beautiful memories. Rest in peace Jon. Antoinette and Matthew.

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX GANADO. In ever loving memory, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Treasured and always in our hearts. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearest Marika, a much beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 10th anniversary of her death. We thank you for all the love and happiness we shared. May God keep you in his loving care. Carmel, Patricia, Mary.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dearest MARIKA, much cherished sister and aunt. Angela, Joseph, Suzanne, Lisa, David, William, Jamie and their families.

RIZZO. Cherished memories of HUBERT on the 33rd anniversary of his passing to a better place. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Margaret and children Michael, Daniela and Richard and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Albert, Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Michael and Greta, Ana and their families.

