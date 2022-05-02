Obituaries

MUSCAT BARON. On April 29, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ANTHONY, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his children Yves and his wife Astrid, Romain, Olaf and his wife Fabienne, and Marcus and his wife Daniela, his beloved grandchildren Lorna, Rachel, Tristan, Luca and Serena, his brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3, at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA BISAZZA. On April 29, ANNA MARIA, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Emy, her dear son Ivan, her sisters Juliette and Laura, her brother Mario and his wife Catherine, her nephews and nieces. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence today, Monday, May 2, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX GANADO. In ever loving memory, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Treasured and always in our hearts. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ILES – RALPH. Today the 50th anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and remembered by his sons George, Eddie and John, and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearly beloved MARIKA a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on her 11th anniversary. We thank God for all the love and happiness we shared. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Carmel, Patricia and Mary.

SERRACINO. Treasured memories of our beloved ERIC every day and especially today, the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mireille and their son Paul, his mother Carmen, his brother Karl and his family, his parents-in-law and other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with love Albert, Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael, Ana and their families. Those who live in our hearts will be with us forever.

