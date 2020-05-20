Obituary

FORACE. On May 19, GIUSEPPE (ta’ Gaspru), of Valletta, and residing in Gżira, passed away peacefully at home, aged 97. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Evelyn (Vellina) née Bruno, his children Benny and his partner Gloria, Robert and his partner Sabine, Anna and her husband Bruce Phelan, Monica and her husband Charles Kirkby, Philip and his wife Isabelle; his grandchildren and their respective wives and partners, Matthew and Lara, Andrew and Semira, Sebastian and Giannella, Kate and Angus, Brogan, Jake and Carla and Emma; his great grandchildren Peter and Philippa, his in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial on, Friday, May 20, at noon, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Holy Mass will be celebrated today May 20, at 7pm. It will take place at il-Kunċiżżjoni Church, Rabat, Malta. It will be for the repose of Rev. ARTHUR G. VELLA SJ. It can be followed on Facebook, on il-Kunċiżżjoni ta’ Vera Rabat, Malta. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam

APAP. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the second anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed. Christine and Edward.

APAP – TONY. Treasured memories of a loving and much loved husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Christine, Peter and Christine, Edward, Lisa and Simon.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother RITA on the 48th anniversary of her death. Her children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved EDWIN on the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always re-membered by his daughter Lydia, widow of Paul Attard Montalto, and by all his grandchildren.

