Requiem Mass

Holy Mass will be celebrated today, May 20, at 6pm, at il-Kunċiżżjoni church, Rabat, Malta, for the soul of Rev ARTHUR G VELLA SJ. Being the third anniversary of his demise. Route: Saqqajja Square, George Borg Olivier Avenue, Vjal il-Ħaddiem, Għajn Klieb, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa ’l Kunċiżżjoni. You are welcome. It will be live streamed on il-Kunċiżżjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat, Malta.

In Memoriam

APAP. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the third anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and constantly remembered. Christine and Edward.

APAP – TONY. Treasured memories of a loving and much loved husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Christine, Peter and Christine, Edward, Lisa and Simon.

GERMAN. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian and wife Nadia, Pierre and wife Marita, Daniel and wife Lorraine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother RITA on the 49th anniversary of her death. Her children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

RAUSI – CARLO. Cherished memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

SOLER. In ever loving memory of MARY on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her daughter Adelaide and her sons John and Paul and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved EDWIN on the 15th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his daughter Lydia, widow of Paul Attard Montalto, and by all his grandchildren.

