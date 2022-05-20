Diamond anniversary

Mr Walter Camilleri and Miss Marcelle Herrera

The marriage took place on May 20, 1962, at St Ignatius chapel, Sliema. Congratulations and best wishes on your 60th wedding anniversary from your children Angela and Christopher, Teresa, Nicky and Simon, grandchildren Kristina and James, Matthew, Francesca and Alex, Julia, Hannah and great-granddaughter Maya. Thank you both for your constant love, care and guidance.

Obituaries

MARKS. On May 7, ROBERT HENRY (Bobby/Robby), passed away peacefully at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet his wife Terry and daughter Vicki. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted daughter Johanna (Jo), his brother Daniel F. X. Marks, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, May 21 at 4.30pm at Kerċem parish church (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great). No flowers by request but donations to RIDT and Cancer Research UK will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On May 17, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, GEORGE, aged 71, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his terrible loss his wife Victoria, née Cassar, his children Veronique and James, and his adored granddaughters Sophie and Lyla. He also leaves to mourn his loss Matthew Caruana, Adam Lancsak, his brothers and sisters Liliana and Tonio Spiteri, Josette and Joe Cassar, Noel Beck widower of Miriam, Aldo and Louise, Patrick and Paula, Therese and George Storace, Lucienne and Michael Attard, Nadia and John Sammut, and Claire Kurz and Martin Calleja, his in-laws Maria Anna Cassar, Lolly and Gladys Cassar, Michael and Rosalyn Cassar, and Tanja widow of Joseph Cassar, his many loving nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 20, at 8.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A memorial Mass for the repose of the soul of RITA BONELLO GHIO will be celebrated at St Julian’s parish church, on Sunday, May 22, at 12.15pm. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated.

Today, May 20, is the fourth anniversary of the demise of Arthur Vella S.J. Mass will be celebrated at Kuncizzjoni Church, Rabat Malta at 5pm. Route: Saqajja Square, Gheriexem Road, Ghajn Qajjet, Ghajn Klieb, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa, Kuncizzjoni. It will be streamed live on Il-Kuncizzjoni ta’ Vera Rabat Malta.

In Memoriam

APAP – TONY. Treasured memories of a loving and much loved husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Christine, Peter and Christine, Edward, Lisa and Simon.

APAP. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father, grandfather, especially today being the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and constantly remembered. Christine and Edward.

GERMAN. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian and wife Nadia, Pierre and wife Marita, Daniel and wife Lorraine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother RITA on the 50th anniversary of her death. Her children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved EDWIN and THÉRÈSE née Mallia on the 16th and 36th anniversaries of their passing to eternal life. Always remembered by their daughter Lydia, widow of Paul Attard Montalto, and by all their grandchildren.

