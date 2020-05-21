In Memoriam

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather, especially today being his birthday. Happy Birthday up in heaven, from your family here below. We love you and we miss you and want to let you know. Always in our hearts, Frances, Katya and Karen.

GERMAN – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts his children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian, Pierre and Daniel and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

