Obituaries

AGIUS. On May 19, at his residence, RONALD, aged 88, widower of Margaret. Passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Christopher and his wife Debbie. His adored grandchildren Pippa and John and Neil and Lara. His great-grandchildren Jack, Maggie and Mark. His much loved sister Lilian Caruana Soler and sisters-in-law Marie Louise Agius, Lilian Camilleri, Lina Sullivan and Theres Sullivan. His partner Miriam Borg. Numerous nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 22, at 8.30am, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal peace. May he rest in peace amen.

BONELLO GHIO. On May 14, at her residence in Sliema, RITA née CALLEJA GERA, aged 87, loving wife of the late Louis and youngest sister of the late Antoinette, Joyce, Francis and John, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She will always be remembered with much love and gratitude by her only daughter Helena and by her beloved grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Joining them in their mourning are her sisters-in-law Lina Calleja Gera in Canada, Louisette, Rosemary, Doris, Marlene and Monica Bonello Ghio, nephews and nieces in Malta, Canada and Germany, cousins, other relatives, precious friends and neighbours. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 22, her feast day, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated but, alternatively, donations may be sent to Aid to the Church in Need (Malta). Requiescat in pace.

FALZON. On May 19, LINA, from Paola, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her dear brother Alfred and his wife Dorothy, Hannah, widow of her late brother Joe, her nephews and nieces, Christine and her husband Marc, Lucienne and her husband Eugenio, Michael and his wife Helen, Christian, Peter and Annalise, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, May 21, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan and Hospice Malta, Balzan, for their dedicated care and support.

In Memoriam

DIACONO. Remembered with love and a smile, today on the anniversary of his passing, SALV, a loving husband to Rita and father to Veronica, Anthony, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby. Remembered also by Peter Azzopardi, widower of his daughter Anna, many in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

