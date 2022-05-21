Obituaries

MARKS. On May 7, ROBERT HENRY (Bobby/Robby), passed away peacefully at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet his wife Terry and daughter Vicki. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted daughter Johanna (Jo), his brother Daniel F.X. Marks, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, May 21, at 4.30pm at Kerċem parish church (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great). No flowers by request but donations to RIDT and Cancer Research UK will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On May 20, CONNIE, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Miriam and her husband Tony Hunt, her sister-in-law Helen Schembri, her nephews and nieces in Malta and in Australia and their respective families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 21, at 9.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

