In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 20th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memories of JOE, A&CE, on the 37th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 61st anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORSHAW – MIRIAM, née Randon. In memory on the 10th anniversary of her death. A loving sister to Gaby Pellegrini Petit and a most caring aunt to Gabriella and Monique. Please remember her in your prayers.

MICALLEF – PHILIP, MD, B.Sc., DCH (Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear father, today the 16th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz and granddaughters and grandson, nephews and nieces, in-laws and grateful patients. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

PRECA TRAPANI – JOHN B. On the third anniversary of his demise, always remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Doris, his son John and his wife Helena, his son Paul, his granddaughters Hannah and Rachel, his sister Mary Fonk, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his friends.

