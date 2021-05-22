In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 21st anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memories of JOE CONSIGLIO, A&CE, on the 38th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE. Who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR VINCENT. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 62nd anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother, MARY née Ciancio, on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Now as ever so close to our hearts. Michael, Jo Anna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – PHILIP, MD, B.Sc., DCH (Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear father, today the 17th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters and grandson, nephews and nieces, in-laws and grateful patients. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

PRECA TRAPANI – JOHN B. On the fourth anniversary of his demise, always remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Doris, his son John and his wife Helena, his son Paul, his granddaughters Hannah and Rachel, his sister Mary Fonk, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the sixth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his friends.

