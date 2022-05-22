Obituaries

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. On May 8, CLAIRE, née Jackson, passed away peacefully comforted by her faith and belief in eternity life. She leaves to mourn her loss her niece Leanne, her nephew Nicholas, great-nephews Tobias and Noah, sister-in-law June, her niece-in-law Lucy, her late husband Ralph’s family, his nephew Michael Cassar Torreggiani, niece Joanne Attard and cousin Margaret Parnis England, as well as her cousins in England, France and the US. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held at Ta’ l-Ibraġġ church on Saturday, May 28 at 8am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan for their kindness and care. God, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On May 20, JOSEPH, aged 75, passed away peacefully at St James Capua Hospital. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Doreen, his children Roberta, Paul and Mark, their respective spouses and partners, grandchildren Julian, Timothy, Thomas and Nina, his sister Rita and her husband Edward, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, May 23, at St Helen’s parish church, Birkirkara, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On May 9, JOSEPH VICTOR, aged 81, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence in Gosford, NSW, Australia. He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memory his sons Michael, David and his wife Kate, his daughter Katherine and her husband Sean, his grandchildren Jason, James, Anna, Tate and Molly, his brothers: Louis and his wife Marthese, Rev John SJ, Michael and his wife Angela, his sister Marlene, his nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral service conducted by Fr Ben Johnson was held at the chapel of the Northern Suburbs Crematorium in Sydney on Friday, May 20.

In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CHARLES. On the 24th anniversary of our dear father Frank joining our dear mother Tessie. Remembering them with love and gratitude. Tony, Anna, Sandra and Denise.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE. Who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. The Lord has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR V. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 63rd anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORSHAW. In loving memory of MIRIAM, a beloved sister to Gaby (Pellegrini Petit) and a loving aunt to Gabriella and Monique. Still deeply missed and forever loved.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother, MARY, née Ciancio, on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Now as ever so close to our hearts. Michael, JoAnna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – PHILIP, MD, B.Sc., DCH (Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear father, today the 18th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters and grandson, nephews and nieces, in-laws and grateful patients. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

PRECA TRAPANI – JOHN B. On the fifth anniversary of his demise, always remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Doris, his son John and his wife Helena, his son Paul, his granddaughters Hannah and Rachel, his sister Mary Fonk, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

WARRINGTON – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the seventh anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his friends.

