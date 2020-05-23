In Memoriam

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 27th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosette, Aurora and Reggie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, today being the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE, who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

WARRINGTON. Cherished memories of our dear JOE, on the 25th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Always remembered with much love and gratitude. His wife, children and respective in-laws.

ZAMMIT – ELENITA. Re-membering dear mama with love and gratitude on the eighth anniversary of her passing. Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for the repose of the souls of Elenita and Gustav Zammit may be followed on the facebook page of Fr Gordon Refalo, tomorrow, Sunday, May 24, at 9am. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

