Diamond Wedding

Mr CECIL M BLAKE and Miss LYDIA VELLA

The marriage took place on May 21, 1961, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Mgr Charles G Vella, brother of the bride, officiated. Congratulations and best wishes on your 60th wedding anniversary from your children Audrey and Mark, James and Sheryl Ann and much loved grandchildren Lisa, Emma and her partner Luke. Thank you both for your love, care and support.

Obituary

BONDIN. On May 20, GAETANO, from Ħamrun, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Edda née Mifsud, his brothers and sister, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, May 24, at Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DICKINSON. On May 12, at his residence in Naxxar, BRIAN HEATH, aged 93, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Paul Cardona, Paul’s sister Doreen and her husband Saviour Agius, Sam and his fiancée Ramona Camilleri, Eman and his girlfriend Yorika Attard, family Cardona and friends. His memory will live forever in our hearts. The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 27, at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Anglican church, Valletta, at 10am.

PIROTTA. On May 20, at Mater Dei hospital, GLADYS, also known as Maria Claudia, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Maurice, Edwin, Wilfred, Philip, Victor and her sister Iris and their respective spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 24 at 9am for Stella Maris church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to a cancer charity would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 28th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosette, Aurora and Reggie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CACHIA – Victor. On the first anniversary of his passing away on May 25, 2020. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7pm at St Julian’s church. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FELICE. Treasured memories of MARTEZ, wife of the late Dr Giovanni Felice on the 50th anniversary of her demise. Very much missed and always fondly remembered by Alfred and Isabelle and children. We loved her in life, let us not forget her in death.

