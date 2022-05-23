Obituaries

BORG. On May 21, CATHERINE, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Joseph and Rose, Martha and John Camilleri, Maria and Effie Cauchi, Emmanuel and Antonia, Lino and Mary, Charles and M’Anne, Helen and Mario Grech, Paul and Bernadette, her 20 grandchildren and her 15 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville, Attard, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Roseville for their care and dedication.

CRITIEN. On May 22, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, after a long illness borne with strong Christian faith and fortitude, STEPHANIE, née Simler, passed away peacefully to a better life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Patrick, her beloved son Jean-Louis, her twin sister Denise Simler and her niece Adrienne, her stepson Sean and his wife Abigail, her sister-in-law Victoria Christensen and her husband Per, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives, her many friends, as well as her colleagues at the Malta Stock Exchange. Mass praesente cadavere for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, at 8.45am at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. May the good Lord in His infinite mercy grant her eternal rest. The family would like to sincerely thank the medical team, nurses and staff at St James Capua Hospital for their dedicated care and attention to Stephanie during her illness, as well as to all those who visited her and supported her in her final weeks. God bless you all, and please keep her in your prayers.

PACE. On May 22, Laura neé Calleja Gera, of Sliema, widow of Capt. Alfred, at the venerable age of 97 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anne Marie and Joseph Brincat, Therese and Mark Vassallo, Peter, Robert and Christine, her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Peter, Nicky, Christina, Simon, Jean Marc, Lara and Michael, their spouses, her treasured great-grandchildren, her siblings Juliette Borg Cardona, Margaret and Hadrian Wood, Paul and Sue Calleja Gera, nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Ellery Mabini, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, May 23, at 2pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 29th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosette, Aurora and Reggie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

DARMANIN. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved father JOSEPH on the first anniversary of his passing. May he rest in eternal peace. Missed by his children Michael and wife Gillian, Joanna and husband Roderick, Gilly and wife Annmarie, their mother Philippa, his grandchildren Julia, Faye, Max and James, and his sisters Bernadette and husband Louis and daughter Federica, and Marie Therese. In our thoughts and prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.