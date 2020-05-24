Births

CACHIA. Pamela née Wood and Edward are delighted to announce the birth of their son LUIGI WILLIAM KARL, on May 6, at Mater Dei Hospital.

Obituaries

MANGION – MARIA (also known as Mary), née Bugeja, from Mqabba died peacefully on Friday, May 22 after receiving the Last Rites, at Silversprings Care Home, Essex. A very sad moment when such a bubbly, laughing and loving 93-year-old left us – but joyous in the certainty of meeting the Risen Christ and to be reunited with her late parents, Anthony and Loreta Bugeja, and with her late brothers, Salvu, Guzeppi and Leli, whom she did so love throughout her life. On earth, her all-consuming passion was her family, but all this was underpinned by her very deep faith and prayer life. She had a special devotion to Our Lady and to San Frangisk whose statue she loved to visit in the care home grounds. Her loving, uplifting and supportive presence will be so deeply missed by her children Edwin and Antoinette, and by her one grandchild Clare and husband Christopher, whom Nanna felt so privileged to have met and welcomed into the family. Thanks for the love and offer of Masses from Bugeja and Mangion relatives. The funeral will be livestreamed (early June). May she rest in peace and rise in glory! Thank you for everything, our beloved Mum/Nanna.

STANLEY – ANNA, née Satariano, aged 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Colin, her son Christopher and his wife Annelise, her daughter Natasha and her husband Jean Chapelle Paleologo, her loving grandchildren Annah, Lisa, Michael, Stephanie and Nicholas, her brothers and their families, her sisters-in-law and their respective families, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and her dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, May 25, at 3pm, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be making arrangements for all attendees to be able to follow the ceremony from outside the church.

In Memoriam

CEFAI – MARY. Loving memories of our dear mother on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE MARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

DIACONO – SALVATORE. 11 long years. Deeply missed by his wife Rita and children, Veronica, Anthony, Peter, widower of his daughter Anna, Simon, Peter, Nicky, Karl, Mark, Michael, Julian and Bobby, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MALLIA – MARY, née Ciancio. Everlasting and treasured memories of a mother and grandmother forever in our thoughts and hearts. Deeply missed by Michael, Jo Anna, Tonio and their families.

