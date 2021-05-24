Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On May 21, VIRGINIA MARIA, affectionately known as Gussy, wife of the late Major Raphael Camilleri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She leaves to mourn her loss, her son Nicholas and his wife Margherita, her daughter Francesca and her husband Dr Charles Guglin, her grandsons Max and Damian, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 26, at 8.45am at Saint Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CILIA. On May 23, Maria (aka Maria Concetta), of Marsascala, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters, Mary, Josephine, Antida, Theresa, Renzo, Frankie, Teddy and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be made public at a later date.

MICALLEF. On May 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr ANTHONY, SJ, aged 82, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and India, his sister Maria Attard, widow of Joseph, Mary Micallef, widow of his brother Carmelo, Stella Micallef, widow of his brother Edgar, his nephews and nieces Philip Attard, Cynthia Grixti, Maresa Bugelli, Sandra Fenech and Adrian Micallef, Patricia and Christopher Micallef, their families and other relatives. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, at 8.45am at the Collegiate Parish Church, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request, but dona-tions to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

GATT. On May 10, JOSEPHINE, née Pace, widow of Anthony Gatt, died peacefully at her care home in Kent, England, aged 96. She is mourned by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

ZAMMIT. On May 22, GUZEPPI, of Żurrieq, residing in Santa Lucija, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Rita, his children Magda and her husband Ivan, and Anton and his wife Rosette, his grandchildren Giulia, Rebecca, Suzannah and Gabriel, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, their respective spouses and children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 25, at 7.30am, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Lucija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone cemetery, Żurrieq. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – EMANUEL. On the 44th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. His children Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CEFAI – MARY. Loving memories of a dear mother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE MARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

GRECH MARGUERAT. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother, DOLLY, on the third anniversary of her passing, dearly missed but never forgotten by her children Raymond and Josette, their spouses, her grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

ZAMMIT – ELENITA. Remem-bering dear mama’ with love and gratitude on the ninth anni-versary of her passing. Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

