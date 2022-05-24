Obituaries

BORG. On May 21, CATHERINE, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Joseph and Rose, Martha and John Camilleri, Maria and Effie Cauchi, Emmanuel and Antonia, Lino and Mary, Charles and M’Anne, Helen and Mario Grech, Paul and Bernadette, her 20 grandchildren and her 15 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville, Attard, today, Tuesday, May 24, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Roseville for their care and dedication.

MUSCAT. On May 22, SALVINU of Mosta and residing in Burmarrad, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Doris, his children Mariella and her husband Paul, George, Antoine and his wife Mary Rose, Joseph and his wife Jacqueline, his grandchildren Christian and his wife Miriam, Reuben and his wife Elena, Stefan and his wife Desiree, Nathaniel, Luke, Sara Ann, Mark, Karla, his great-grandchildren, his siblings and their respective families and the first community of the Neoekatekumenali of Mosta. The funeral cortège leaves his residence tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25, at 8am, for St Mary’s Basilica, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. Donations to Radju Marija would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – EMANUEL. On the 45th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.

His children Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CEFAI – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memories of JOE CONSIGLIO A&CE, on the 39th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DeMARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. Cherished memories of our beloved ELENITA on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.