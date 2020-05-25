Obituaries

MANGION – MARIA (also known as Mary), née Bugeja, from Mqabba died peacefully on Friday, May 22, after receiving the Last Rites, at Silversprings Care Home, Essex. A very sad moment when such a bubbly, laughing and loving 93-year-old left us – but joyous in the certainty of meeting the Risen Christ and to be reunited with her parents, Anthony and Loreta Bugeja, and with her late brothers, Salvu, Guzeppi and Leli, whom she did so love throughout her life. On earth, her all-consuming passion was her family, but all this was underpinned by her very deep faith and prayer life. She had a special devotion to Our Lady and to San Frangisk whose statue she loved to visit in the care home grounds. Her loving, uplifting and supportive pre-sence will be so deeply missed by her children Edwin and Antoinette, and by her one grandchild Clare and husband Christopher, whom Nanna felt so privileged to have met and welcomed into the family. Thanks for the love and offer of Masses from Bugeja and Mangion relatives. The funeral will be livestreamed (early June). May she rest in peace and rise in glory! Thank you for everything, our beloved Mum/Nanna.

STANLEY – ANNA, née Satariano, aged 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Colin, her son Christopher and his wife Annelise, her daughter Natasha and her husband Jean Chapelle Paleologo, her loving grandchildren Annah, Lisa, Michael, Stephanie and Nicholas, her brothers and their families, her sisters-in-law and their respective families, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives and her dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Monday, May 25, at 3pm, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be making arrangements for all attendees to be able to follow the ceremony from outside the church.

VALENTINO. On May 24, MARY ANNE, of Balzan, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, aged 81. She will always be re-membered by her children, Margaret and husband Eric, Mario and wife Rachel, John and wife Nathalie, her grandchildren Stephanie, Kathryn, Ryan, Sheryl, Dylan and Matteo, her brother Lawrence and wife Mimina, her sister Lina and husband Victor, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a family blessing tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26, at 2.30pm, at the parish church of Santa Maria, Birkirkara, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated today, Monday, May 25, 2020, at 7pm. It will take place at il-Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, Malta. It will be for the repose of MARY PANZAVECCHIA. It can be followed on Facebook on il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Veru, Rabat, Malta. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam

GATT – ALEXIA. Treasured and everlasting memories of our beloved daughter, today her ninth anniversary. Every day remembered and missed. May she rest in peace. Raymond and Isabelle.

STIVALA. In loving memory of ROSE, today the first anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.