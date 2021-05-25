Obituaries

CALLEJA. On May 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, INES nèe Bryon Testaferrata Moroni Viani, aged 88, of Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Frank, her son Pierre and his wife Gaye and grandson Peter, of UK, her daughter Anna and her husband Reno Agius and her grandchildren Ranier, Neville and his wife Silvia and her great-grandson Damian, her sisters Mary wife of John Paolini, of Australia, and Edith wife of Thomas Zerafa, many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, for Maria Assunta Basilica, Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On May 23, at his residence, JOSEPH R, aged 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss Philippa, their children Michael and his wife Gillian, Joanna and her husband Roderick, Paul (k/a Gilly) and his wife Annemarie, his precious grandchildren Julia, Faye, Max and James, his loving sisters Sister Marie-Therese and Bernadette and her husband Louis, and his niece Federica, other relatives and friends and his devoted carer Fely Cabutotan. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who took great care of him throughout the term of his illness.

GRECH. On Monday 24, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, VIOLET, widow of Oreste, of Valletta, aged 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mario and his wife Maria, Marisa and her husband Paul Camilleri, Isabelle and her husband Paul Farrugia, her grandchildren Vanessa, Claire, Francesca, Bernice, Andre, Matthew and Erica, and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Tuesday, May 25, at 2.30pm, for the chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARASCANDALO. On Sunday, May 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINETTE, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Igino; her children Patrizio and his wife Katia, Fiorella and her husband Clive Terribile, and Claudio and his wife Milane; her grandchildren Adrielle and Hayden, Nathan and Neil, and Martina, Zack and Harvey; her mother Evangelista Micallef; her brother John Micallef and his wife Monica, her sister Miriam Grech and her husband Benedict, her sister Evelyn and her husband Giannino Caruana Demajo, her brother Philip Micallef and his wife Joann; her nephews and nieces Claire, Fiona, Matthew, Nadia, Angel, Michael, Maria Paula and Joseph, her husband’s sisters and brothers Rose and her husband Daniel Tier, Blanche Parascandalo, Odette and her husband Alfred Pace, Josephine Mizzi, nephews and nieces; her uncles and aunts and many cousins and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 26, at 3pm at Żebbuġ parish church, followed by interment at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest papa ANGELO on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. His beloved children Marisa, Paul and Tamara Jane. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STIVALA. In loving memory of ROSE, today the second anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family.

