Silver Wedding

DR LENNART DEPASQUALE, LLD and

MISS SUZANNAH LEONE GANADO, BA

The marriage between Lennart and Suzannah took place on May 25, 1997, at the Mdina Cathedral. Nuptial Mass was officiated by Mgr Annetto Depasquale, BA. LicD, JCD, Prel.SS, Vicar General. May the Lord fill you with His blessings as you continue to share your mutual love and faith. Congratulations from your mum and dad, and your children Federica and Sam, Siena, and Luigi.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – VICTOR. On the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, children, brothers, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara.

STIVALA. In loving memory of ROSE, today the third anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family.

