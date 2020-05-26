Obituaries

CACHIA. Victor, aged 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Tessa née Urpani, his children Anthony and his partner Lucienne Cini, Suzanne and her husband Joseph Jaccarini, Marisa and her husband Federico Galea and Edward and his wife Lucie. His beloved grandchildren Michela, Francesca, Rachel, Gianluca, Laura, Julia, Nina and Ella. His great-grandchildren Tommy, Beppe, Giorgia and Mattia. His brothers Josie, Tony and Paul and their spouses. Relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a funeral service tomorrow, Wednesday, May 27, at 10am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, we entrust his soul to you and we ask you to receive him with open arms into heaven.

DELIA. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGA, née Abela, widow of Albert J. Delia, aged 85, passed away peacefully to join her beloved son Pierre, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Giselle and her husband Clive Smith and Marguerite and her partner Mauro Marangoni, her grandchildren Tamsin and Joseph, Melissa and Karl, Clive and Jaynee and Tiffany; her loving great-grandchildren Lee, Luca, Megan and Gianni; her sister Aurora Aquilina, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements have been made for strict family due to the circumstances. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS – MARIA, née Parnis, of Birkirkara, aged 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children, Valent and wife Rita, Angelo and wife Genevieve, Raymond, her loving grandchildren Pierre, Jonathan, Michelle, Sarah, Daniel and André, their respective families, nephews, nieces, relatives and her dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, May 30, at 9am, at Santa Marija parish church, Birkirkara, followed by burial at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest mother MINNIE on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Her children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – THERESA (Tessy), née Randon. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who went to meet the Risen Lord 18 years ago. She lives forever in the hearts of her children Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and her in-laws. Lord, may she rest in Your eternal kingdom.

MALLIA – JOYCE, née Sarè. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and her grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSIGNAUD – JOSEPH. Cherished and loving memories of a caring father, today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children, Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and Marie-Louise, their spouses and grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 15th anniversary of his demise, May 26, 2005. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, sons James, Brian, Mark and their families.

VALENZIA. Remembering MARYSE especially today, the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Her family.

VELLA LAURENTI. Treasured memories of ANTONIA, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by John and Monica.

