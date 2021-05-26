Obituaries

BORG. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, widow of Joe, of Valletta, residing in Ta’ Xbiex, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children David, Roger and his wife Tina, Noel and Joseph, her grandchildren, her brothers and sisters and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 27, at 7.30am for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

CALLEJA. On May 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, INES née Bryon Testaferrata Moroni Viani, aged 88, of Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Frank, her son Pierre and his wife Gaye and grandson Peter, of UK, her daughter Anna and her husband Reno Agius and her grandchildren Ranier, Neville and his wife Silvia and her great-grandson Damian, her sisters Mary wife of John Paolini, of Australia, and Edith wife of Thomas Zerafa, many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, May 26, for Maria Assunta Basilica, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CILIA. On May 23, MARIA C, of Marsascala, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters Mary and Joe Micallef, Josephine Cilia, Frank and Dorothy Cilia, Rev. Mons Renzo Cilia, Antida Azzopardi, Theresa Gerada, Teddy and Carmen Cilia, her nephews and nieces Adrian and Doreen, Pierre and Stefania, Miriam and Jonathan, Josephine and Alex, Bryan and Isabelle, Lara, Arthur and Elaine, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 27, at 7.45am, for Marsascala parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RANSLEY. On May 22, in London, NEVILLE, aged 76, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Penny, his brothers Gordon and his wife Carmen, Philip and his wife Patricia, John, widower of Laura, his sister-in-law Bridgette, widow of his brother Mark, his sister-in-law Pauline, his nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grandnieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in London. A Mass in Neville’s remembrance will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest mother MINNIE on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Her children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – THERESA (Tessy), née Randon. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who went to meet the Risen Lord 19 years ago. She lives forever in the hearts of her children Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and her in-laws. Lord, may she rest in Your eternal kingdom.

MALLIA – JOYCE, née Sarè. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 25th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and her grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSIGNAUD – JOSEPH. Fond and treasured memories of our dear father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his children Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen, M’Louise, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 16th anni-versary of his demise – May 26, 2005. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, sons James, Brian, Mark and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VALENZIA – MARYSE. In loving memory on the ninth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

