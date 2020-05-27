Obituary

MANGION. On May 26, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, CONCETTA, widow of Daniel, aged 94, of Senglea and residing in Vittoriosa, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her children Maria and her husband Victor, Pauline and her husband George, Jane and her husband Mario, Stephen and his wife Tania; her grandchildren Adrianne, Elaine, Owen, Amy, Kim, Maria and Daniela, their respective spouses; her great-grandchildren Tiffany, Jordan, Yani, Drew, Emilia, William and Hailey; other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, May 27, at 1.30pm, for the Annunciation church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPH. Still loved, still missed, still very dear. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and his grandchildren.

GUILLAUMIER – JOYCE. In loving memory of our mother on the first month since her passing away. Never forgotten by her sons Jeremy and Jean Paul and their families, brothers Norman, Charles and Alfred and their families. Rest in peace.

HERRERA – PHILIP. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. May, Mireille and Jon, Arianne and Chris, Matthew.

TRICCAS – FREDDIE. Ten years have gone by since his passing. Still missed greatly by his family and friends in Malta and the UK, all of whom remember the fun and laughter he brought. Amanda, Chris and Royston.

