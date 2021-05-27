In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPH. Still loved, still missed, still very dear. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and his grandchildren.

HERRERA – PHILIP. In loving memory of a cherished and beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anni-versary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May, Mireille and Jon, Ariane and Chris, and Matthew.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of my dear father WALLY, on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude and sadly missed by his daughter Yvette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RICCI. In ever loving memory of GUSTAV on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. His children and respective spouses. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TRICCAS – FREDDIE. On the 11th anniversary of his passing. With fondest memories of happy times. Still missed greatly by his family and friends in Malta and the UK, Amanda, Chris and Royston.

Thanksgiving

With deep thanks and gratitude to Almighty God for a special favour received with the inter-cession of Saint Pope John XXIII and Saint Pope John Paul II. Praise be to God. M.C. – Msida.

