Obituaries

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. On May 8, CLAIRE, née Jackson, passed away peacefully comforted by her faith and belief in eternity life. She leaves to mourn her loss her niece Leanne, her nephew Nicholas, great-nephews Tobias and Noah, sister-in-law June, her niece-in-law Lucy, her late husband Ralph’s family, his nephew Michael Cassar Torreggiani, niece Joanne Attard and cousin Margaret Parnis England, as well as her cousins in England, France and the US. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 28, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan for their kindness and care.

CREMONA. On May 26, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, MARY CARMEN (Carrie), aged 88, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband Ronald, her son Stephen and his wife Susanna, her daughter Glorianne and her husband Mark and youngest daughter Marcellina, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 28, at the Basilica of Santa Maria, Mosta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPH. On the 45th anniversary of his demise. Still very much in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and his grandchildren.

HERRERA – PHILIP. In loving memory of a cherished and beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May, Mireille and Jon, Ariane and Chris, and Matthew.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of my beloved dad WALLY, on the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and always in my thoughts and prayers, Yvette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TRICCAS – FREDDIE. On the 12th anniversary of his passing. With fondest memories of happy times. Still missed greatly by your family and your friends in Malta and the UK, Amanda, Chris and Royston.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.