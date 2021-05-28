Obituary

MIFSUD. On May 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr PAUL VICTOR MIFSUD, aged 77, widower of Carmen. He will always be loved and remembered by his daughter Eleanor and her husband Paul, his son Ivan and his wife Daniela, his grandchildren David, Luca, Hannah, Federica and Anya, his brother and sisters, their respective families, Carmen’s family, nephews and nieces, his carer Maryann and partner Claudio, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, at Attard parish church, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ALOISIO. In fondest memory of EDITH, a dear friend, on the sixth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Lord, give her eternal rest. Margaret.

BORG – CARMEL (k/a Charles). On the first anniversary of his passing away on May 29, 2020. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, at 6.30pm, at Fleur-De-Lys parish church. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUMMING – NORMAN ROBERT. Dearest Bob, A long year has gone by without you. You are sadly missed, always in my heart and forever loved. Marian.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 35th anniversary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH (ex-Chief Inspector Customs and Excise). Cherished memories of a truly wonderful and wise person, who was a mentor to many, on the 16th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH, known as ROY, on the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Joan, his sons Mark Anthony, David and his wife Karin and his granddaughters Lisa and Carla. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 6.30pm Mass today, May 28, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, will be dedicated to his memory.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 24th anniversary of his sudden demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Louise and children Michael, Roberta and Christina and families, in-laws and the Muscat family.

