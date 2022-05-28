Obituary

XUEREB. On May 26, at his residence in Naxxar, FRANCIS, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 88. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Nina, his children Joseph, Mariella, Victor, Anna and Pierre and their spouses; his grandchildren Daniela, Kristina, Jeremy, Jean Paul, Adriana, Gabriel, Eliza and Giulia and their partners and his great-grandchild Aurora; his sister Carmen and his in-laws, as well as many other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 28, at 8.15am, for the Nativity of Our Lady parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Instead of flowers donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

In Memoriam

CUMMING – N. ROBERT (Bob). On the second anniversary of his death. I miss you and will cherish my memories of you forever. Marian.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever loving memories of our dear parents EDGAR and HELEN née Anastasi, on the 36th anniversary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie and Theresa and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH (ex-Chief Inspector Customs and Excise). Cherished memories of a truly wonderful and wise person, a mentor to many, on the 17th anniversary of his death. Much loved and never forgotten by his nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH, known as ROY on the second anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Joan, his sons Mark Anthony, David and his wife Karin and his granddaughters Lisa and Carla. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 25th anniversary of his sudden demise.

Deep in our hearts

You’ll always stay

Loved and remembered

Every day.

Fondly remembered by his wife Louise and children Michael, Roberta and Christina and families, in-laws and the Muscat family.

