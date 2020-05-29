Obituaries

PEARSON. On May 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA ASSUNTA of Rabat, aged 71, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her daughter Marie Jo and her husband Wayne, her grandchildren Emily, Kate, Andrew, her sister Frances and her husband Joe, Paul, widower of her sister Karmena, Anna, widow of her brother Joe, her in-laws and their spouses, nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 29, at 3.30pm, for interment in the family grave at Dingli cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. In line with the latest health directives, interment will be held privately. Mass to celebrate her life will be held and announced later. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RICCI – GUSTAV of Sliema, past Captain of the Royal Malta Golf Club, aged 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, on Wednesday, May 27. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Nadia and her husband Adrian German, Sandra and her husband Mario Portelli, Anita and her husband Steven Pace, and his sons Marco and his wife Judith Ricci, Franco and his wife Lolita Ricci, their children Lindsey, Reina, Ricky, Richard and Rimmel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his grandchildren Shawn, Dyrk, Diane, Caren, Malcolm, Kurt, Jean Marc and Bettina and their respective families and partners, and his great-grandchildren Lucas, Gabriel and Sophie. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated outdoors at Stella Maris church centre, today, Friday, May 29, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of FREDDIE, a much missed father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his death. Ann and Torio and the children.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear parents Dr JOSEPH AZZOPARDI and MARY, onthe 27th and third anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Their family.

DELIA – Chev. ALBERT J. DELIA. Remembering our dearest father. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially today, the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Giselle, Marguerite and their families.

DIACONO – ANTOINETTE, née Dingli. Unfading memories of our dear mother, today the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Joseph, Loraine, Andrew and Michael, in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear sister NANETTE who passed away on May 29, 1960. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her sisters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.