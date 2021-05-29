Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Sunday, May 30, being the first anniversary of TERRY PRECA passing away, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Attard parish church, at 11am.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. In loving memory of FREDDIE, a beloved father and grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his death. Still so missed by Ann and Torio and the children.

BORG – CARMEL (k/a Charles). On the first anniversary of his passing away on May 29, 2020. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, May 29, at 6.30pm, at Fleur-de-Lys parish church. Family and friends are welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of ETHEL on the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Anthony, Imelda, Alfred and Mona, and Marthese. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, May 30, at 10.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

DIACONO – ANTOINETTE, née Dingli. Unfading memories of our dear mother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Joseph, Loraine, Andrew and Michael, in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear sister NANETTE, who passed away on May 29, 1960. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her sisters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

