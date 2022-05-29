Obituaries

CASSAR. On May 28, JOSEPH, from Lija, residing in Mosta, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 88. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Maria, his children Mary and her husband Paul, Monica and her husband Pawlu, his grandchildren Ilona, Klaus and his wife Diane, Maria and her fiancé Daniel, and Elvia and his great-grandchildren Philippa and Mikiel Guse, many other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, May 31 at 8am, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

DARMANIN. On May 27, JOE, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anne Marie née Cuschieri, his daughter Carol Smith, his son Edward and his wife Elizabeth née Attard Montalto, his daughter Philippa and her husband John Said, and his treasured grandchildren Francesca and her fiancé Jeremy, Michela, Rebecca, Matthew, Emma and Timothy. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Yvonne Zammit Tabona and Anne Clough, his in-laws Albert Cuschieri, Antoinette Cuschieri and Christine and Alex Agius Cesareo, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, May 31, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Arkati and the consultant and staff at Medical Ward 1 for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MURPHY. On May 22, in Australia JOHN, former Stella Maris College student, aged 78, went to meet the risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Anita, his son John and his wife Charito and grandchildren Jaden and Cameron of Australia, his brother Brian and his wife Emma, his sisters Valerie and her husband Edward of Malta and Yvonne, widow of Dennis, and his sister-in-law Ann, widow of his brother David of Australia, his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are being organised in Australia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. In loving memory of FREDDIE, a beloved father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his death. Still so missed by Ann and Torio and the children.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear parents Dr JOSEPH AZZOPARDI and MARY, on the 29th and fifth anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Cecilia, Lizette, Marie Therese and their families.

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband EDGAR, who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

BUTTIGIEG de PIRO – ANTHONY. The Most Illustrious and Noble Marquis ANTHONY BUTTIGIEG de PIRO and Marquis de PIRO K.St.J. G.C.L.J.(J), K.M.L.J. Commander St John Rescue Corps (Ret.) who was called to join our Saviour 10 years ago. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Love David, Priscilla, Isaac, Malcolm and Jack.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dearest sister NANETTE, who passed away on May 29, 1960. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her sisters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

RICCI – GUSTAV. In loving memory of a dear father, on the second anniversary of his passing.

Even if you are far away,

You are in our hearts

In our thoughts

In our life

Forever and always.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

His family.

Personal

To thank God for favours received through the intercession of his mother Mary and blessed Carlo Acutis. M. Sliema.

