In Memoriam

BORG BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 40 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Chris­tine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CACHIA. In loving memory of HARRY who passed on to eternal life one year ago on May 3, 2019, at the age of 86. Always remembered with deepest love and gratitude for all that he gave throughout his life by his children Henry and Joelle, Stephen and Dorianne, Ber­nadette and Stephen Hall, and Julian, his much loved grandchildren, his brothers Josie, Victor, Tony and Paul and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of dear MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on the ninth anniversary of her death. Always on our mind, forever in our heart. May she rest in peace. Carmel, Patricia and Mary.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much-loved mother and grandmother, today being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always missed and forever remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.