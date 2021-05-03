Obituary

VELLA. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMNU, of Wardija, St Paul’s Bay, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Giovanna, his children Luke and his wife Jacqueline, Joseph, Rosanne and her husband Roland Sollars, his grandchildren Jeremy, Steven and Sarah, Carmen widow of his brother Joe, his wife’s siblings and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, May 3, at 2.15pm, the parish church of Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations on his behalf to the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Cardiac Medical Ward and the Heart Failure Unit of Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BORG BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 41 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Remembering our infinitely special son and brother-in-law. Thank you for all the joys and beautiful memories. Rest in peace Jon. Antoinette and Matthew.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Treasured memories of our very special friend, Bobo, on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord.

May the winds in Heaven blow softly,

And whisper in your ear,

How much we love and miss you,

And wish that you were here.

Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

Karen, Louise and Erika. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGAETANO – DOROTHY. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved and precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and always remembered by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in the eternal peace and love of the Lord.

MALLIA. In ever loving and unfading memory of ALFRED today, the first anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Terry, his daughters Daniela and her husband Robert, Petra and her husband Alain, his loving grandchildren, his brother Prof Carmel Mallia, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Remembering with love and affection our dearest ALFRED, an unforgettable brother, uncle and great-uncle, on the first anniversary of his death. Carmel, Patricia, Michael, Mary and George.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always missed and forever remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

