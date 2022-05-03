Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On May 2, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MARY, of Sliema and resided in Tarxien, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her husband Lawrence, her children Myriam and her husband Stephen, Victor and his wife Rita, Grace widow of her son Paul, Rev. Fr. Albert, Archpriest of Żebbuġ parish, and Joseph and his wife Rosemarie, her beloved grandchildren Olaf, Aaron, Gaivin and Andrè, her brother and sisters, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA, née Dandria, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Dr John and her children and their spouses, Jenny, Gillian and Philippe Martin, Susan, Timmy and Angela, John and Moira, Anne (Flossie) wife of the late Louis Naudi, and Angie; her grandchildren Francesca, Matthew, Christophe, Peter, Patty, Patrick, Sarah, Gianni, Michael, Steffie, Tommy, Carla, Sam and Alex, and their respective spouses and partners, and her beloved great-grandchild Grace; her siblings Tony and his wife Miriam, David and his wife Michele, Moira and her husband Maurice Tabone; her in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CASSANO. On May 1, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, JOSEPHINE (Ġuża) née Guillaumier, of Msida, aged 92, widow of Charles, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Caryl and her husband Romano Cassar, her son Robert, her grandchildren Jeremy, Benjamin and Justine, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by private interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she rest in peace. The family wishes to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication in making her last few years so comfortable.

GAUCI. On May 2, RITA, aged 87, widow of Carmelo, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Vanni and his wife Mary, Rosalie and her partner Pierre, Annabelle, her grandchildren Justine and her husband Josef, Karl and his girlfriend Rebecca, her great-grandchildren Julianne and Janine, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, May 3, at St Dominic Church, Rabat, at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her memory to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALIBA. On May 1, POLLY, aged 75, passed away peacefully at her residence in Santa Luċija. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband Gerald, her children Marianne, Felix, France, Joseph and Anthony, their respective spouses and partners, her siblings and her in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, May 3, at Santa Luċija parish church, at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her children Martin and his partner Jennifer, Simon and his wife Joanne, Mariella and her husband Brian, her grandchildren, Daniel and his wife Erika, Lara and her fiancée Darrel, Neill, Leanne, Martina and Nathan. She also leaves to mourn her brothers Alfred, Mitri, Paul, her sister Vivienne and their families in Australia, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, May 3, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 42 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Your love and laughter are always alive in our hearts. We miss you so much dear Jon. Today is the second anniversary of your meeting the Eternal Father. With loads of love always, Elaine and Gigi.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Precious memories of our dearest Jon, especially today on the second anniversary of your passing away. May your smile light up the sky as it did our lives. Much love, Antoinette and Matthew.

DIMECH – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Enzo, Antonella, Paul, Annamaria, Kristen and Francesca and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. In ever loving and unfading memory of ALFRED today, the second anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Terry, his daughters Daniela and her husband Robert, Petra and her husband Alain, his loving grandchildren, his brother Prof. Carmel Mallia, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Remembering with love and affection our dearest ALFRED, an unforgettable brother, uncle and great-uncle, on the second anniversary of his death. Carmel, Patricia, Michael, Mary and George.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 10th anniversary of her demise.

Her life is a beautiful memory,

Her absence is a silent grief.

Always missed and forever remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID PULLICINO – Mgr ARTHUR SAID PULLICINO. In loving memory on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

