Obituaries

CUMMING – NORMAN ROBERT (Bob). Passed away peacefully at home in Marian’s arms on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his 88th year. He will be forever loved and missed by Marian, née Toledo, his wife and soulmate of 53 years. He will also be fondly re-membered by many relatives and friends in Canada, Malta and beyond. Bob grew up in London, Ontario and graduated with a BA and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. During his university years he joined the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve and, as a young sub-Lieutenant, spent his summers off the coasts of British Columbia and Bermuda. He moved to Ottawa in 1957 and had a successful career in the Canadian Public Service, in the trade policy field, which included two postings abroad. The first to Milan, Italy, where he met and married Marian, the second to Bogota, Colombia. Bob was a lover of the arts, particularly, opera and classical music, he enjoyed skiing especially during his years in Milan, and gardening where he tended to the condominium grounds for over 20 years. He was also an inveterate collector of all things beautiful, eventually concentrating on antique English porcelain and specifically the Minton factory. It became his passion requiring several trips to the UK where he conducted extensive research while acquiring examples to add to his vast study collection, a large part of which he donated to the George R. Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art in Toronto. He also lectured and authored several articles and books on the subject. In 1991 he established the Cumming Ceramic Research Foundation which awarded an annual international scholar-ship and research grants to encourage and support the expansion of knowledge about

ceramics with emphasis on British and European factories from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Bob enjoyed a long and healthy retirement. With Marian he travelled the world as well as spending several months each year in Malta, his adoptive country, which he loved so much. He was a loving and devoted husband, a loyal friend and a quiet man who never failed to display a generosity of spirit. He will be sorely missed. Heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their loving support and pray-ers particularly during these past months, and a special thank you to Patty and Anwar for their dedication and caring over the last few weeks. For those wishing, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. May he rest in peace. Cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

MIFSUD. On May 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, known as Roy, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved and devoted wife Joan, his sons Mark Anthony, David and his wife Karin, his grand-daughters Lisa and Carla. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Ivy Camilleri and Mae and her husband Tony Vella in Canada, along with his in-laws in Australia Lina, Joe and his wife Eileen, Rennie and his wife Gwen. He is also mourned by his nephews and nieces, other relatives and many friends. A private Mass and burial will be held today, Saturday, May 30. Donations in his memory to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the staff of ward MIU 1 for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO. Treasured memories of SUZANNE, today being the 42nd anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her mother Mariuccia, brothers, sister, in-laws, nephew and nieces. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – TERENCE. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Krista, his sons Adam and Sean, family and friends. Forever in our hearts. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – MARY. Treasured memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the first anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. MaryAnn, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe, and their respective families. Merciful Lord Jesus grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of our cousin and nephew on the 15th anni-versary of his death.

Beautiful memories

Silently kept

Of one that we loved

And will never forget.

Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

