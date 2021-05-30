Obituary

RANSLEY. On May 22, in London, NEVILLE aged 76, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Penny, his brothers Gordon and his wife Carmen, Philip and his wife Patricia, John, widower of his late wife Laura, his sister-in-law Bridgette, widow of his late brother Mark, his sister-in-law Pauline, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grand­nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in London. A Mass in Neville’s remembrance will be announced later.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the one month anniversary since JOHN JOSEPH GALEA went to meet the risen Lord, a Mass in his memory will be said on Sunday, June 20, at St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Valletta, at 10.30am. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. The family apologises for not giving the funeral information on time on the newspaper.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear parents Dr JOSEPH AZZOPARDI and MARY on the 28th and fourth anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Cecilia, Lizette, Marie Therese and their families.

BECK – (Zara) ANNE. Cherished memories, of a lovely lady who flew off on June 1, 2018, aged 91, after a long and painful illness bravely borne. Wife of the late Capt Harry Beck. Remembered with lots of love, respect and admiration by her children, Robin and Joyce, Susan and Nigel, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends in Malta and UK. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband EDGAR who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, last Sunday, May 23, being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 30th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA – MARY. Treasured memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the second anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. MaryAnn, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe, and their respective families. Merciful Lord Jesus grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother TERRY, today the first anniversary from her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her children George, Angela and Anne, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – MARK. In loving memory of our cousin and nephew on the 16th anniversary of his death.

The song is ended but the melody lingers on.

Missing you always Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

SCHRANZ – ALBERT. On the first anniversary of his passing. A Mass will be said on Wednesday, June 2, at St Patrick’s church, Dun Rua Street, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Deeply missed by his wife Brenda Schranz and all his family.

SPITERI. In loving memory of my dearest mother JOAN née Salomone. May she find true peace and love. Angie and her family.

VUKOVIC – HILDA. Remembering our dearest mother with so much love and gratitude, on the anniversary of her demise. Rest in peace dear loved one, together with our father Drago and our brother Sandro. Your daughters Marica and Jana, and all the family.

