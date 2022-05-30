In Memoriam

GRIMA – MARY. Treasured memories of a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the third anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts. MaryAnn, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe, and their respective families. Merciful Lord Jesus grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother TERRY today the second anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children George, Angela and Ann and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

XERRI – Fr JOHN XERRI, OP. In ever loving memory of our dearly beloved brother who went to meet the Risen Lord a year ago today. Deeply missed by his sisters and brother, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred and his beloved nephews and nieces.

It’s sad when the people who gave you the best memories, become a memory.

We walk down memory lane because we love running into you.

Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.

Come back, even as a shadow, even as a dream.

