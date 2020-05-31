Obituaries

BORG. On May 29, Carmel sive Charles from Fontana, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his devoted wife, Doris née Bonavia, his son Joseph and his wife Stefania, his daughter Fleur and her husband Philip Farrugia, his greatly beloved grandchildren Luke, Nick, Gigi and Gianni, his sister Marianne Said, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives

and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, June 1 at 2pm for Santa Marija parish church, Birkirkara (il-knisja l-qadima) where a private Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at Xewkija cemetery, Gozo. In line with the latest health directives, the funeral Mass and interment will be held privately. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On May 29 at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, aged 88, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children Charles and his wife Connie, Manuel and his wife Victoria, Joe and his wife Joan, Michael and his wife Catherine, and Doris and her husband Raymond Falzon. Her grandchildren Steve, David, Mark, Alex, Marija, Jason, James, Christine, M’Claire, Pierre, Katia and Maria together with their spouses and partners, and her beloved five great-grandchildren. She is also mourned by her sisters Catherine, Michelina, Julie and Antonia together with her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place yesterday. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MASSA. On May 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Captain Charles, of Naxxar born at Tarxien, aged 66, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Alexandra, his son Matthew, his dear mother Vivie, his mother-in-law Maria Stella, brothers Emanuel and John and their wives, his sisters Rita and Tania and their husbands, sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends – RIP. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 1 at 3.30pm for Tarxien parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Tal-Erwieħ Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. God, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On May 28, at St Thomas Community Living, ELIZABETH – Liza – aged 98, of Paola, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Rose, Carmen, Lina, Vivian, Peter, Manuel, Maria and Edmund husband of her late daughter Louise, other in-laws, relatives and friends. The private funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, June 1, at 11am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment at Tal-Erwieħ Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon). In loving memory, on the 53rd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BECK – ANNE (Zara). Cherished memories of a lovely lady who flew off on June 1, 2018, aged 91, after a long and painful illness bravely borne. Widow of Capt. Harry Beck. Remembered with lots of love, respect and admiration by her children, Robin and Joyce, Susan and Nigel, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends in Malta and UK. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband, EDGAR, who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

BORG. Remembering with love and gratitude dear uncle PAUL JAMES on the 25th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

BUTTIGIEG. Fond memories of our aunt ETHEL ROSE on the first anniversary of her demise. All her nieces and nephews and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

CALLEJA – JOSE. In loving memory of my dear father. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CALLEJA – LUCY. In loving memory of our beloved mother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, mum. Miriam, Joseph, Charles and Reuben and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our dear parents PAUL, June 2, 2001 and HELEN (Lily), June 14, 1988. Always in the prayers of their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, wife of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joseph Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Raymond Spiteri and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia. Sorely missed by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my father on his anniversary. Lovingly remembered by his son James and grandchildren.

DEBONO. Ever loving memories of MARIA on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – TERENCE. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Krista, his sons Adam and Sean, family and friends. Forever in our hearts. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

