Obituary

BORG. On May 30, at his residence, CARMEL, known as Charlie Tabibu, aged 85, of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Charles and his wife Lina, Marvic and her husband Raymond, Shirley and her husband Raymond, Marco and his wife Doris, Carol and her husband Nicky, Silvio and her partner Karen, Fiona and her husband Godfrey, his 14 grandchildren, his 12 great-grandchildren, his sisters Josephine, Gracie, Imilda, Rita, Silvana, his in-laws, and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves his residence today, Monday, May 31, at 3pm, for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Omm il-ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Movement, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon). In loving memory, on the 54th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BORG. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear uncle PAUL JAMES on the 26th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

BUTTIGIEG. Fond memories of our aunt ETHEL ROSE on the second anniversary of her demise. All her nieces and nephews and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

CALLEJA – JOSE. In ever loving memory of my dear father. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CALLEJA – LUCY (31-5-2006). Treasured memories of a most beloved mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Mass will be said today, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today his 21st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. Ever loving memory of MARIA on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

