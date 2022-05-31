Diamond Wedding

Mr LOUIS J. SALIBA and Miss MARTHESE VELLA

The marriage took place on May 31, 1962, at St Aloysius College Chapel, Birkirkara. Congratu­lations and very best wishes on your 60th wedding anniversary from your children Michael and his wife Bernadette, Joanna and her husband Johann Cuschieri, and Marita and her husband Edgar Chircop; your grandchildren Maria and her husband Gareth Micallef Tortell, Richard, and Serena; and your great-grandson Arthur. Thank you both for your constant love and support. May the Lord bless you today and always.

Obituary

SALIBA. On May 29, GEORGE, aged 95, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Carmen, his beloved sons Edward and his wife Rosanna and David George and his partner Daiva, his sisters Violet De Marco and Madeleine James, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1, for St Gaetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon). In loving memory, on the 55th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BASON – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a dear father, today the 40th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his sons John and Charles, his brother and sisters, nephews and nieces. Rest in peace.

BORG. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear uncle PAUL JAMES on the 27th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

BUTTIGIEG. Fond memories of a dear aunt ETHEL ROSE, especially today, the third anniversary of her demise. A prayer is solicited. May she rest in peace and love of the Risen Lord. All her nephews and nieces and their families.

CALLEJA – JOSE. In ever loving memory of my dear father. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CALLEJA – LUCY. Loving memories of our dear mother today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Mass will be said today, May 31, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today his 22nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. Ever loving memory of MARIA on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

