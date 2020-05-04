Obituaries

CHETCUTI. On May 3, JONATHAN, aged 41, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the last Sacrament at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre after an illness borne with great Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved soul mate Elaine, his treasured and adored son Gigi, his devoted parents Hector and Monica, his loving sister Alison and her very dear husband Hugh Roberts, his precious nieces Sophia and Anna, his cherished mother-in-law Antoinette Bonello and his much loved brother-in-law Matthew Bonello, his aunts and uncles Paul Chetcuti, Oliver and Marika Chetcuti, Norman Grima, Adrian and Anna Grima, Mark and Rita Grima, Marisa and Anthony Busuttil, Diane Dingli, Frank Borg, Simone and Louis Schranz, David and Lucienne Grima, Brian and Rosella Grima, all his cousins and their spouses and other relatives, his trusted business partner and co-founder of The Concept Stadium Jonathan Dalli and the Team, his friends from the Volleyball community, his friends from the Seven Pints, numerous other friends, especially those who were close to him in his last journey, and people from all walks of life who were touched by Jonathan’s positive spirit, love for life and sense of humour. Given the current cir-cumstances and in keeping with health directives, the family shall only conduct a blessing and burial at the family grave. A thanksgiving Mass to celebrate his life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Thank you Lord for an extraordinary man, Lord grant him eternal rest. The family deeply thank all the staff of the haematology ward of Sir Anthony Mamo for their dedication, care and love. Sincere thanks to Fr Mario Attard, of Samoc, and auxiliary bishop Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi and other members of the clergy who offered Masses, prayers and organised prayer meetings for Jonathan’s intentions.

MALLIA. On May 3, ALFRED (ex-Director of Education), aged 69, passed peacefully away at his residence in Lija, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Terry née Pace, his daughters and their husbands Daniela and Robert, Petra and Alain, his adorable grandchildren Gianluca and Valentina, his brother Carmel, his daughter Patricia and her husband Michael, his sister-in-law Marianne widow of his late brother Frank, her son Frank and his wife Karen, his in-laws Frances, Teddy and Josephine, Maria and Teddy, Mary Grace and Ino Mario, his grand nieces, other relatives and friends. A blessing will take place before interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Details regarding a Memorial Mass will be announced later. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza and Mission Fund would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the specialists and staff at Samoc and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care.

SAID PULLICINO. On May 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, Reverend Monsignor ARTHUR, of Sliema, former Judicial Vicar of the Metropolitan Tribunal, went to meet the Risen Lord, whom he faithfully served in the priesthood for 61 years, at the age of 85. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his brothers Joe and his wife Geraldine, Louis and his wife Agnes, his sisters Mary Anne and her husband Joe Tabone Adami, and Margaret, Jane widow of his brother Antoine, Lizette widow of his brother Philip, his nephews and nieces and their respective families, cousins, members of the Metropolitan Chapter and the Metropolitan Tribunal, the clergy and parishioners of Stella Maris Parish, Sliema, other relatives and numerous friends.

Given the current circumstances and in keeping with health directives, His Grace the Archbishop shall only conduct a blessing and burial tomorrow. A Requiem Mass will take place at a later date.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated behind closed doors today, Monday, May 4, at 7pm. It will take place at il-Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, Malta. It will be for the repose of the soul of FRANS SAMMUT of Ħaż-Żebbuġ. It can be followed on facebook, on il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Veru, Rabat, Malta. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam

DEBONO. In memory of JOSEPH LAWRENCE, today being the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love by his wife Lina, his daughters Josephine and Nigel Storer, Anna and Herbert Felice, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MIFSUD – JOSETTE. A beloved wife and mother who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOSETTE. A beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret and Mannie, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

