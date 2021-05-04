Obituaries

GAUCI. On May 3, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, THEREZA, of Naxxar, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Polly, Giulio, Mary, Carmen, Emily, Vicky, Nicholas, Agnes, Emanuel and Anthony, their respective husbands and wives, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 5, at 4pm, at the Church of the Nativity of Mary, Naxxar, followed by interment at the Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On May 3, Sr. MARY, FMM, went to meet the Risen Lord leaving to mourn her loss her community of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, her sisters Sr. Rosa Muscat, FMM, and Gemma Muscat, her nephews and nieces, Gregory, Joseph, Maria, Roseanne, Mariella, Frank and Tony, and their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convent chapel today, Tuesday, May 4, at 2pm, for her community and family members only. May she rest in peace.

PIZZUTO. On May 2, ANTON, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Monica, his children Konrad and his wife Ruth, Katya and her husband Mark Agius, Angele and her boyfriend Luke Vella, his precious grandchildren Ethan, Aidan, Luke, Leah, Elena, Carolina and Emily, his sister Marilyn and her husband Ray Mangion, his brother Paul and his wife Tessie, his brother-in-law Anthony Gatt and his wife Doris, his brother-in-law Raymond Gatt and his wife Mariella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 5, at 1.30pm, for Mary Immaculate Mother of the church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO. In loving memory of JOSEPH LAWRENCE, on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love by his wife Lina, his daughters Josephine wife of Nigel Storer and Anna wife of Herbert Felice, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOSETTE. Today the 16th anniversary of her demise. A beloved wife and mother who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOSETTE. Today the 16th anniversary of her demise. A beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret and Mannie, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.