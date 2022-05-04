Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMMA, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Clarence and his wife Bayalag-Erdene, Graham and his wife Charlotte, and Trafford, her grandchildren Mattia and his fiancée Hayley, Faye, Kara and her fiancée Ryan, Zachary and David, her great-granddaughter Amelia, her sisters-in-law Marion and Jacqueline, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, May 5, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA, née Dandria, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Dr John and her children and their spouses Jenny, Gillian and Philippe Martin, Susan, Timmy and Angela, John and Moira, Anne (Flossie) wife of the late Louis Naudi, and Angie; her grandchildren Francesca, Matthew, Christophe, Peter, Patty, Patrick, Sarah, Gianni, Michael, Steffie, Tommy, Carla, Sam and Alex, and their respective spouses and partners, and her beloved great-grandchild Grace; her siblings Tony and his wife Miriam, David and his wife Michele, Moira and her husband Maurice Tabone; her in-laws, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, May 4, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On May 1, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Dun MOSE DEBONO, of Mellieħa, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Ganni, Maria widow of his brother Carmel, nephews and nieces, cousins among whom Fr Nikol Debono Montebello, other relatives and friends among them the Mellieħa community. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 5, at 10.45am, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, where Dun Mose Debono will lie in state from 11.30am onwards, then leaves from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, at 2.45pm. The cortège will pass through these streets: San Pupulju, Kappillan Magri, Qalb Imqaddsa and Parroċċa, for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa where a concelebrated Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the chapel of Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO. In memory of JOSEPH LAWRENCE, today being the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with love by his wife Lina, his daughters Josephine and Nigel Storer, Anna and Herbert Felice, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA SOUCHET. In memory of our dearest LESLIE on the first anniversary of his demise.

Sadly missed along life’s way,

Quietly remembered every day.

No longer in our life to share,

But in our hearts you are always there.

Lilian, Carol, Kevin, Audrey, Jacques and Matthias.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Beloved wife and mother who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. Unfading and loving memories of HUBERT a dear husband and father on the 34th anniversary of his passing. Margaret, Michael, Daniela and Richard and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

