Obituaries

CACHIA. On May 2, LAWRENCE (Lorry, former Customs Officer), aged 81, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Dorothy, his children Edmond and his wife Elizabeth, Enzo and his wife Natalie, his grandchildren Nicole, Francesca and Gabrielle, his sisters Maria, Ines, Jane, Grace, in-laws, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances the family will be holding a private blessing and burial today, Tuesday, May 5, at 1.30pm, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CATANIA. On May 4, PHILIPPA, aged 72, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George, her son Francesco, her sisters Karmelina and her husband Lino, Josephine, widow of Mauro, Mary Grace, Therese and her husband John and Antoinette, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives the family will be holding a private blessing and burial tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, at 9.30am, at the old Żebbuġ cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On May 3, ALFRED (ex-Director of Education), aged 69, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lija, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Terry, née Pace, his daughters and their husbands Daniela and Robert, Petra and Alain, his adorable grandchildren Gianluca and Valentina, his brother Carmel, his daughter Patricia and her husband Michael, his sister-in-law Marianne, widow of his brother Frank, her son Frank and his wife Karen, his in-laws Frances, Teddy and Josephine, Maria and Teddy, Mary Grace and Ino Mario, his grand-nieces, other relatives and friends. A blessing will take place before interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Details regarding a memorial Mass will be announced later. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Mission Fund, Mosta, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the specialists and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care.

SAID PULLICINO. On May 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, Reverend Monsignor ARTHUR, of Sliema, former Judicial Vicar of the Metropolitan Tribunal, went to meet the Risen Lord, whom he faithfully served in the priesthood for 61 years, at the age of 85. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his brothers Joe and his wife Geraldine, Louis and his wife Agnes, his sisters Mary Anne and her husband Joe Tabone Adami, and Margaret, Jane, widow of his brother Antoine, Lizette, widow of his brother Philip, his nephews and nieces and their respective families, cousins, members of the Metropolitan Chapter and the Metropolitan Tribunal, the clergy and parishioners of Stella Maris parish, Sliema, other relatives and numerous friends. Given the current cir-cumstances and in keeping with health directives, His Grace the Archbishop shall only conduct a blessing and burial today. A Requiem Mass will take place at a later date. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

SANT. On May 3, JOSEPH (Tal-Lira), of Birkirkara, residing in Attard, aged 63, passed away peacefully at his residence. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Joanne and her partner Darrin, Johnathan, Malcolm and his wife Kristina, Jean Paul, Graziella, Carl, his grandchildren Thea, Zoe, Kelsey, Amber, Zac, Ben, Nick, Nara Ivy, Ela, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends, amongst whom his employees. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, April 4, at 3pm, for interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Trust Foundation Food Aid Project, will be appreciated. In line with the latest health directives, the interment will be held privately. Mass to celebrate his life will be held and announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

RIZZO. In everlasting memory of HUBERT, a beloved husband and father, on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Lord, give him eternal rest. Margaret, Michael, Daniela, Richard and their families.

SPITERI PARIS – JOHN. In everlasting memory of our beloved father on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His children Albert, Therese, Victoria, George and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – TESSA. In loving memory of my dear sister and best friend. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved THÉRÈSE, née Mallia, on the 34th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always remembered by her daughter Lydia, widow of Paul Attard Montalto, and by all her grandchildren.

