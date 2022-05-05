Obituary

MIFSUD. On May 2, in Santiago, Chile, Fr TONY MIFSUD SJ, aged 72, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and Chile, his sisters Sr Marie Louise SSD, Yvonne, wife of Francis Farrugia, his brother Joseph and his nephew Mario, relatives and friends. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Marion, his children Matteo, Marco and Clara, in-laws, grandchildren and relatives.

D’AMATO – WILLIAM. Treasured memories of a dear and loving father, today the 54th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love, gratitude and pride. His children John, Joseph and George and their families.

SPITERI PARIS – JOHN. In loving memory of our beloved father on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children Albert, Therese, Victoria and George and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – TESSA. In ever loving memory of my dear sister and best friend. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

