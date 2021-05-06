Obituaries

FINN. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, Mary Rose née Randon, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Donal, her daughter Mary and her husband Andy Harris, her loving grand-children Sean and Oliver and her great-grandchildren Rosie and Charlie, her sister Victoria Mangion Randon, widow of Anton Mangion, and her sister-in-law Christine Randon, widow of her brother Mario Randon, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 7, at 8am for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA SOUCHET. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, LESLIE, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, his son Kevin and his wife Audrey, and his daughter Carol. His grand-children Jacques and Matthias. His brothers Henry, Philip and his wife Margaret. His sisters, Marlene and her husband Louis Jaccarini, Rita Caunter and Doreen. Nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, May 6, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MIZZI – JEFFREY. Loved and missed by Lucia, Zoe and Gaia, his family and friends.

XUEREB. In memory of WINIFRED, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen, in-laws, grandchildren and their respective families.

