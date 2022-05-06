OBUITUARY

BORG. On May 4, HECTOR, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Kathleen, his beloved children Claire and William, his nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Saturday, May 7, at 9.30am at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Society of the Blind, 81, Brighella Street, Santa Venera, SVR 1135, would be appreciated.

We would like to thank all the nurses, carers and staff of the Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, for all their dedicated care and attention.

IN MEMORIAM

XUEREB. In memory of WINIFRED, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. So loved and so sadly missed. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen, in-laws, grandchildren and their respective families.

